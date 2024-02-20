Residents Feared Dead In Bayelsa Communal Clash

A yet to be identified numbers of lives have reportedly been lost in a communal clash between the Opolo and Okutukutu communities in Yenagoa local government area of Bayelsa State.

It was gathered that the Monday clash was a retaliation against Opolo indigenes after they allegedly attacked Okutukutu residents several years ago over a dispute about ancestral limits of their community land.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the disputed property was challenged in court, but the Supreme Court recently ruled in favor of the Opolo village.

However, the Deputy Governor of the state, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement issued by his media aide, Mr Doubara Atasi, on Monday, condemned the attack and directed relevant security agencies to fish out the perpetrators for prosecution.

The statement reads: “The present administration would not condone a situation where individuals or communities resort to violence and physical attacks over territorial or land boundary disputes, more so when such matters are pending in the law court of competent jurisdiction.”