APC’s Ojougboh Slumps, Dies While Watching Super Eagles Semi-Final Match

Former member of the House of Representatives, who represented the Ika federal constituency of Delta State, Cairo Ojougboh, is dead.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) died on Wednesday night while watching the AFCON 2023 semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa.

A source privy to the incident told Leadership that, “As soon as a penalty kick was awarded against Nigeria during the AFCON match with South Africa on Wednesday’s semi-final clash in Bouake, Ivory Coast, he slumped.”

Recall that the semi-final tie ended 1-1 after extra time, with the Super Eagles winning 4-2 on penalties, which led to massive celebration online and offline.

The Medical Doctor turned politician, was born on September 8, 1959, in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

He was the presidential spokesman for APC, Presidential Campaign Council in Delta State.

He was also Delta APC gubernatorial aspirant in 2019.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actor, Muyiwa Ademola, has questioned why football would be the only thing that unites Nigerians without anyone speaking about their tribe.

According to him, past generations have planted the seed of discord and it is important for the current generation to change things because it is not too late.

He further urged Nigerians to unite and push the country forward while celebrating the Super Eagles’ victory over South Africa.

“What a good time to be a Nigerian! 🇳🇬. The kind of joy in my heart today is quite immeasurable! I screamed, I jumped, I knelt, I prayed to God, and at a point, I even asked God to do it for us, and I would never sin again 🙏🏽!

“When we eventually won, the Joy knew no bound, we hugged, I even lifted up some people at @stonecafeibadan where I watched the match! We were over joyous! Pple shed tears of joy! I wasn’t interested in the tribe that scored, no one was. I felt like sending 1 billion Naira to the boys! (I would have, if I had though 😊). No one care about tribes, we all shared the joy as ONE… ONE NIGERIA! I saw the genuine LOVE that was lost during election tonight!

“Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, Ebira, Fulani, Ijaw, Kanuri, Igala, Itsekiri, Tiv, Bariba… WE BECAME ONE! NONE MATTERED THAN THE OTHER TONIGHT, if you doubt me go to the street.

“Why should football be the only thing to unite us this way? Why can’t we hold onto the love we felt tonight and come together as one to push the country forward!

“If our forefathers have planted a root of hatred, why can’t we uproot it so that our own children and children’s children will not taste out of the fruits and still preserve it for generations yet unborn ! IT IS NOT TOO LATE!” he wrote via Instagram.