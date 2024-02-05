“Better Luck Next Time” – Cynthia Morgan Tells Davido After Losing All Three Grammy Nominations

Renowned Afrobeats artist, Cynthia Morgan, expressed her sympathy to Davido following his loss of all three Grammy nominations.

It should be noted that the musician Davido, as well as other Nigerian artists, lost all of their nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards, which was held on Sunday.

Davido, was the first male performer to arrive at the venue.

Cynthia Morgan took to her Instagram story to console Davido while also stating that she isn’t a big fan of him.

She showed sympathy, stating that she feels for him and characterising him as her former favourite singer.

She wrote,

“Not a fan of you but I feel say them for just give you one make we for get peace for this country . Better luck next time my former fave @davido”

SEE POST: