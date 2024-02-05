Court Dismisses Fubara’s Loyalists Bail Over Terrorism Charges

Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court Abuja, on Monday, denied bail to five Port Harcourt-based men allegedly loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

It was gathered that the defendants, named Chime Eguma Ezebalike, Prince Lukman Oladele, Kenneth Goodluck Kpasa, Osiga Donald, and Ochueja Thankgod, were facing terrorism-related charges for their alleged involvement in the bombing of the Rivers State House of Assembly in October 2023.

Recall that the explosion occurred on October 30, 2023, amidst reports of attempts to impeach Governor Fubara by certain lawmakers.

READ MORE: Court Rejects Plea To Dismiss Terrorism Charges Against Fubara’s Chief Of Staff, Five Others

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the suspected arsonists threw an explosive into the assembly complex, causing a fire incident.

However, delivering ruling on the bail applications, Justice Olajuwon said that the defendants, especially Chime Ezebalike and Prince Oladele, failed to give cogent and verifiable evidence to back up their request for bail.

The judge further said that the defendants are charged with terrorism offences which are not ordinarily bailable.