Economic Challenge: 65 CSOs Withdraw From NLC Nationwide Protest

Ahead of the planned nationwide protest, organized by the Nigeria Labour Congress, 65 Civil Society Organisations, under the leadership of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations Forum, have pulled out.

The CSOs noted that the exercise, scheduled for February 27 and 28, may be hijacked by hoodlums and other criminal elements.

The groups also added that the planned protest might also end up inflicting more hardship on Nigerians.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that this was made known in a statement, jointly signed by the Coordinator and Secretary, Comrade Buba Ibrahim Mohammed and Comrade George Phillips, respectively.

The statement reads: “Any attempt to embark on a nationwide strike during these critical period of hunger and harsh economy could be hijacked by hoodlums and criminal elements, who have been waiting for the slightest opportunity to unleash terror; disrupt public peace, loot business premises and markets.

“As Civil Society Organisations, we do understand the depth of economic challenges facing the ordinary citizens, especially the workers, but we cannot fold our arms and support a move that will further damage and threaten our peaceful coexistence.

“Part of reasons we have refused to join forces with labour unions to create anarchy and cause more hardship for the people . Instead, we are making frantic efforts to meet with federal government to discuss how to amicably resolve the issues at stake.

“We recognise the importance of addressing labour-related concerns and advocating for workers’ rights, we kindly urge the labour unions to explore alternative means of dialogue and negotiation with the relevant authorities.