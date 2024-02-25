NLC Protest: Police Warn Against Economic Disturbance By Protesters Inn Lagos

The authorities of Lagos State Police have issued warning against residents, ahead of planned protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress.

Recall that the NLC had, on February 16 declared a two-day nationwide protest over the economic hardship in the country.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the protest is set to take place on Tuesday, February 27 and Wednesday, February 28.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, in a statement released on Sunday, by the state’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that, the command will not tolerate the disruption of commercial activities during the planned protest.

Fayoade added that protesters that infringe on the rights of other Nigerians will be punished.

The statement reads: “The command will live up to its mandate of ensuring that no person or group of persons is allowed to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others, especially the rights to freedom of movement and right to dignity of human persons.

“CP Fayoade, therefore, warns all intending protesters that anyone found infringing on the rights of other Nigerians will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”