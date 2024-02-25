“Exercise Patience, Don’t Engage In Any Protest” – Afenifere Begs Yoruba Youths

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has urged Yorubas youths against participating in any protest, which has been planned by the Nigeria Labour Congress, to take place on February 27 and 28.

Recall that the NLC announced its plans to embark on a two-day strike to protest the hardship currently facing the country.

In a statement made available to the public on Sunday, Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti, begged Nigerians to come to terms with the realities of the nation’s challenges.

He said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is working to resolve the problems it inherited over the years.

Fasoranti said: “As a responsible leader, I appeal to every Yoruba man and woman, young and old, and our fellow citizens across the nationalities, to exercise patience and refrain from engaging in protests or actions that may escalate tensions.

“The outcry over the hardship, hunger, and price hikes is not unexpected. However, we must come to terms with the realities of our national challenges, which the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is striving to resolve.

“While acknowledging the hardships faced by our people, it is important to recognise that these economic measures, although difficult, are part of a larger strategy aimed at restoring economic prosperity and stability to Nigeria.

“Let us engage in constructive dialogue and contribute positively to the ongoing economic reforms. Join me in appealing for unity and understanding among our people. Together, we can weather this storm and emerge stronger as a nation.

“It is important to note that the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the Naira is not undertaken lightly, as we all know the great damage done to our national prosperity through the nefarious activities of the agents of darkness within the oil and financial sectors.”