“I Want To Be Part Of Afrobeats, Bring Nigeria’s Culture To The World” – Usher Raymond Hints On Collaborating With Nigerian Singers

Usher, a well-known American R&B singer, announced his desire to work with Nigerian singers Burna Boy and Pheelz while discussing why he wants to be a part of Afrobeats.

It should be noted that Usher teamed with Burna Boy on the album track “Homecoming” and Pheelz on “Ruin,” the lead single from his most recent album, to become the latest Western musician to catch the Afrobeats trend.

In a recent interview with Apple Music, Usher said that his collaboration with Burna Boy was influenced by Pheelz.

He said he wants to be part of the Afrobeats surge, which is why he desires to collaborate with Nigerian singers on the record.

In his words,

“I am all about collaboration and bringing African, you know, Nigerian culture to my own world. Their music is really popular now. I wanted to be part of it [Afrobeats], that’s why I went to Africa to make this album.

“I picked up things when I was in Ghana. I picked up things when I was in Nigeria. And working with Pheelz, he created the record [‘Homecoming’]. I just felt that Burna Boy would take it to a different level of credibility. I really do enjoy him as an artist. I just felt that this song would only be lifted better if he was part of it.”