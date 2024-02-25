Oba Elegushi Files Complaint Against Lady For Alleging He Fathered Mohbad’s Son

The International Police Division of the Nigerian Police (INTERPOL) has received a plea addressed to the Inspector General Of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Dated January 26th, 2024, to take action against online bullies who continue to propagate false and harmful allegations about popular Lagos monarch Oba Saheed Elegushi of the Ikate kingdom.

The traditional ruler wants the police to take action against Abosede Comfort Ilesanmi, a Nigerian living in Germany, who is using her tik tok account to disgrace the traditional ruler.

The petition was signed by the ruler’s solicitors, M. A. Banire & Associates.

A part of the petition reads: “The said Mrs.Abosede Comfort Ilesanmi persistently asserts a false claim in her posts on various social media platforms that our Client fathered a child with one Mrs.Omowunmi Aloba, the wife of the late llerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as ‘Mohbad’. These claims are baseless, unwarranted and unsubstantiated by any evidence.

It further reads “It is pertinent to also state that despite our client’s various denials of this phantom allegation of paternity, Mrs.Abosede Comfort Itesanmi continues to mischievously assert these claims solely to besmirch our client’s good name and cause him great annoyance, inconvenience and intimidation from different quarters as a result of the false allegation of Mrs Abosede Comfort Ilesanmi.

