“Can’t We Get Juju To Make One Dollar Drop To N150” – Basketmouth Queries

Bright Okpocha, a popular comedian also known as Basketmouth, has queried native doctors if they can do anything to make one dollar equal to N150.

Through his Instagram account, the comedian questioned why native doctors can only practise juju (voodoo) on women in order to draw men and money rituals.

He inquired if they could convert one dollar to N150 or if they could do anything to teach Nigerian leaders empathy and common sense.

He wrote,

In his words: “All these juju people sef!! Why e be say na juju wey woman dey use catch man and money ritual dem sabi do pass?

“Dem no sabi the one wey go make $ drop to N150 to a $? Or something to make some our leaders have empathy and sense…”

See some reactions on his post,

cyril_unusual reacted: “Native doctors can never do a good thing, they are only quick to do evil for cheap prices”

smuuthg noted: “All juju na scam 💯, the earlier you know de better”

amyxious_bubz said: “Me self I don ask this question tire, na only juju to Kpaii person dem sabi do, them no Dey use ham help the country, Oyibo Dey use their own witch do net, airplane, ship 🚢 etc”

SEE POST: