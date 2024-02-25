Congratulatory Messages Pour In For Taiwo Hassan As He Becomes Grandfather

Taiwo Hassan ‘Ogogo’, a veteran Yoruba actor, is celebrating the occasion of becoming a grandfather.

The veteran announced on his Instagram page that he is now the newest grandfather in town after his son welcomed a child.

Taiwo, undoubtedly excited, declared that he would not dispute God’s favour, noting how his creator constantly blesses people with their heart wishes.

He wrote,

“Which of the favor of my creator can I deny, none.

For all who seek such happiness, May Allah bless you with your desire.

As for me, you can call me the latest grandpa in town.

@lawalyusuf24 congratulations to your duo @kira_taiwo

And for all my pillar, assistant mother. Adupe”.

His colleagues flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages.

READ MORE: Oba Elegushi Files Complaint Against Lady For Alleging He Fathered Mohbad’s Son

See some comments…

Toyin Alausa wrote, “Congratulations sir Olorun a wo. Olorun a da si

Faithia Williams wrote, “Congratulations sir

Bimbo Oshin wrote, “Congratulations sir

Iyabo Ojo wrote, “Congratulations sir

Bimbo Akisanya wrote, “To God Almighty alone be all the Glory

Mustapha Sholagbade wrote, “Our baby is here

Mercy Aigbe wrote, “Congratulations sir”.

SEE POST: