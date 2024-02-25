Economic Crisis: We Can’t Be Trusted With Protest – Kanayo Cautions Igbos [VIDEO]

Kanayo O Kanayo, a veteran Nollywood actor, has cautioned Igbos about a planned nationwide protest against President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In response to the nation’s financial difficulties, Kanayo issued the warning in a widely circulated video that was posted on his official Instagram profile on Saturday night.

The actor warned that Igbos are typically the target in anything in Nigeria, thus Ndigbo should sing along to Davido’s unavailable song.

Kanayo called the current economic crisis regrettable, but added that if Igbos in Nigeria cannot be trusted with power, they certainly cannot be trusted with protest.

In his words,

“Hunger has no religion. I have been looking for stores where only Muslims or Christians buy but I can’t see. So, I want to urge all Igbos to sing along with Davido’s ‘I’m unavailable’. Ndigbo are not available for protest in Nigeria.

“It’s unfortunate that we are all going through this economic hardship but the fact is we are not available because in our own matters.

“We are always the target, we should learn from what happened. Let’s guard ourselves and ensure that people who said we cannot be trusted with leadership, we also want to tell them that we can also not be trusted with protest.”

