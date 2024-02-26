Sir Balo Celebrates Achievements, Acquires Brand New G-Wagon

Ochuko Timothy Obotuke, a skit creator better known as Sir Balo, has spent millions of naira on a new G-Wagon while also listing his accomplishments in honour of his 10-year milestone in the entertainment sector.

The content creator showcased the several awards he has won over the course of ten years of performing skits and comedy on his Instagram page.

He disclosed that he had accumulated millions of followers on various platforms and won five YouTube awards while maintaining seven YouTube channels.

Sir Balo stated that the backing of his supporters was the only thing that allowed him to achieve these things.

He wrote,

“Sirbalo studio , 10 good years of constant work

7 YouTube channels

5 YouTube awards

15m followers on Facebook

You Guys made this possible

Thank you for supporting Us

Please celebrate with us !!”.

SEE POST: