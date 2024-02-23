Edo 2024: Ex-NBA President, Akpata Emerges LP Guber Candidate

Olumide Akpata, former National President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has emerged as the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Edo State.

The legal practitioner won the LP primary election held in Benin City, the state capital, on Friday.

He was declared the winner of the primary by Chief Returning Officer and Deputy Governor of Abia State, Ikechukwu Emeta, after polling 316 votes to defeat other aspirants in a landslide victory.

Emeta said, “I hereby declare as follows: Mr Olumide Osaigbovo Akpata, having scored the highest number of votes and certified the provisions of the constitution of the party, is hereby declared the winner and the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party for the Edo State governorship election 2024.”

READ ALSO: Okpebholo Emerges Rerun APC Guber Candidate In Edo

Recall that Akpata had written the Independent National Electoral Commission stating that his political party wasn’t ready for the primary election.

Akpata alleged that there was a plot to handpick a candidate for the election by the leadership of the Party.

LP had initially fixed February 22 as the date for the conduct of its primary, but later shifted it to February 23.