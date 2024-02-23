“You Left Me To Face Mockers” – Betty Akeredolu Pens Down Tribute To Late Husband (Pictures)

Betty Akeredolu, the widow of the late former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, penned down some emotional messages to her late husband as he was laid to rest in his hometown, Owo, on Friday.

It was gathered that Betty, hit hard on the critics of her relationship with the late governor.

In a heartfelt tribute to her husband, the former First Lady of Ondo revealed that effective communication played a pivotal role in sustaining their union despite their differences, particularly in matters of faith.

She said: “It’s me, your adorable Betty. You just left me. Just like that! It hurts. Badly it hurts. Now alone to face all manners of mockery from the so-called friends and adversaries alike. Now alone. A beg o! Can an Amotekun generalissimo be a weakling? Mbanuu! It doesn’t add up nau. Haba!”

“Not a few lashed out that you (Akeredolu) were a weakling because you loved me. I don’t think so in their homes while growing up they saw their mothers trampled upon as doormats. By the way, do they know what love is?

“They copied the template and treated their wives as pieces of furniture that can be easily discarded as trash. In many instances, the subjugation was garnished with beatings while the community looked the other way and remained unperturbed by gender-based violence. Beaten up like punch bags.”