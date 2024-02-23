Reps Suspend Ban On Spirits, Alcohol In Sachets, Pet Bottles

The House Committee on National Agency on Food, Drugs Administration and Control, headed by Hon Regina Akume has ordered the suspension of the ban imposed by NAFDAC on the sale of spirits and alcoholic drinks in sachets and pet bottles pending the outcome of its investigation on the matter.

The Commitee made this decision known after the public hearing on the NAFDAC ban on Thursday, at the National Assembly Complex.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the House members, including, Akume, the Deputy Chairman, Hon Idu Obiajulu; the Hon Minister of State for Health, Hon Tunji Alausa; the NAFDAC DG, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye; the DG of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi- Kadir, representatives of the Food, Beverage & Tobacco Employers and Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria; representatives of the spirits and alcoholic drinks producers; officials of the Nigerian Police Force; Customs and Excise; Federal Road Safety Corps; organised labour and civil society were all present.

However, after hearing the NAFDAC DG who claimed that the ban was imposed to protect the health and welfare of the children, youths and other vulnerable groups, the House Commitee aligned itself with the views of the producers, civil society and organised labour that the unemployment and hardship being occasioned by the closure of factories as a result of the ban far outweighed the health concerns of NAFDAC.

The House members also observed that the proper step is to put access control procedures in place to prevent children and youths from consuming the alcoholic contents of the satchet and pet bottles.

Meanwhile, the House Committee moved for the suspension of the NAFDAC ban pending the outcome of its investigation and duly adjourned its proceedings sine die.