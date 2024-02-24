Funke Akindele Continues To Set Records As A Tribe Called Judah Grosses N1.4 Billion

Funke Akindele, a Nollywood actress, has undoubtedly established a big milestone that will be difficult for any Nigerian filmmaker to surpass.

The movie star and filmmaker hasn’t held back from her historic accomplishment, which she achieved last month when she became the first Nigerian filmmaker to earn over a billion at the box office.

According to a recent report, A Tribe Called Judah has made N1.4 billion in revenue in recent months.

The movie has no doubt become the favorite of many both at home and abroad.

Film One shared the good news on their Instagram page, thanking Nigerians and West Africans for making the movie number one.

They wrote,

“We are grateful for the record-breaking journey of #ATribeCalledJudah – Nigeria and West Africa’s #1 movie!

Thanks for making it the biggest film for Funke Akindele, the top Nollywood, and the ultimate cinematic triumph of 2023/2024

This movie is distributed by @filmoneng”.

SEE POST: