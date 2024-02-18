Governance Has Collapsed In Imo State, Uzodinma Has Abandoned His Duties – LP

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has been accused of abandoning his constitutional duties and making governance suffer in the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the accusation was made to the public, by the deputy governorship candidate of the Labour Party, in the state’s off-cycle polls, Emeka Nwulu, on Sunday.

Nwulu, believed that Uzodinma has been out of Imo for over thirty days and did not hand over to his deputy.

He said: “The collapse of governance in Imo State is evident in the governor abandoning his duties.

“With the governor missing in action for the past 30 days, the state is left directionless and devoid of leadership.”

“There is no government in Imo State in the past 30 days. And we wonder how the State can function without appointees and the governor absconding from his duties for a long period.

”Imo State is being run like someone’s empire. The State is like a vessel without a captain.

“At a time when Imo State urgently requires proactive measures to alleviate economic hardship, Governor Uzodimma’s abandonment of his people is deeply troubling,”

“His actions raise doubts about his legitimacy as a leader chosen by the people.”