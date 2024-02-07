The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, averred that it is unfair to assess the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu based on the current economic realities.

In an interview on Channels Television, Felix Morka, APC’s spokesperson, said things are tough in many parts of the world.

Recall that on Monday, some residents of Minna, Niger State capital, blocked major roads in the city to protest the rising cost of living in the country.

There was also a protest in Kano state over the economic hardship being experienced by Nigerians.

Morka however said the criticism of the Tinubu’s administration on the economic situation of the country is “unfair”, adding that the government is yet to spend one year in office.

“Our people are dealing with circumstances that are difficult and challenging. Nobody is in denial.

“Things are tough, they are tough in Nigeria and everywhere else. Farmers in Europe are barely going to farm, they are protesting vehemently, challenging the European government, who by all indices are doing better than we are but things are still tough.

“This government has a mandate of four years. Why are we sitting here talking as though we are in the eighth month of the eight years of this administration?

“This government is not one year in office yet, just a few months. It is unfair to this president.

“Look at the bold steps this administration has taken to tackle these fundamental problems.”

He said part of the problem was that Nigeria’s economy had been based on a single item since independence.

Morka said that according to data the economy would soon rise under the Tinubu administration.

His words: “A lot of the problems we are dealing with today and those dealt with by former presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan and the governments before them were generationally created.

“We have run an economy since independence that is based on a single item as the money spinner for the country. Was it Buhari who created the system or the order? No, he was not. Was it Jonathan by himself? No, he was not. These problems were created generationally.

“How many Nigerians rely on a single income? People every day struggle to create passive incomes; to create second, third and forth income just to augment and make ends meet.

“How do you explain a country of over 200 million people that is exclusively reliant on just one product that is also liable to the vagaries of not just the domestic economy, but also the international market place.

“Today, the CBN governor read data. Under Jonathan at a point we were doing pretty decently, two million barrels per day. Under Buhari because of some of the factors that played out, we lost the capacity to produce. This government came in and began to tackle those systems. There is no magic wand.”