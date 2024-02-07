AFCON: Super Eagles Declare Victor Osimhen Fit To Play Against South Africa

Super Eagles player, Victor Osimhen has been declared fit for the AFCON semi-final clash against South Africa on Wednesday.

Recall that the Napoli forward became a big doubt for the game when the Nigeria’s team flew from Abidjan to Bouaké, Ivory Coast on Monday, January 5, without the 24-year-old striker.

The media officer of the team, Babafemi Raji, earlier on Tuesday, disclosed that the player would have to go through medical checks when he arrives in Bouaké before he can be declared fit for the game.

However, in a statement from the team, last night, confirmed that Osimhen has been declared fit and available for the game against the Bafana Bafana at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Osimhen Doubtful For South Africa Clash As Super Eagles Depart For Bouake

The statement reads: “Victor Osimhen has been declared fit and available for selection in the semi-final clash against South Africa on Wednesday.

“He has joined the team in Bouaké and has trained with the squad today.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Osimhen was part of the Super Eagles training in Bouaké, yesterday.

The 25-year-old participated in all the team’s training sessions which confirmed that he is fit and ready for the most anticipated 2023 AFCON semi-final clash.