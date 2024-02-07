AFCON 23: “Let’s Get It Done” – Okonjo-Iweala Charges Super Eagles To Defeat South Africa

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a Nigerian economist and Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, has challenged the Super Eagles to win their football match against South Africa on Wednesday.

As the senior squad plays today, Wednesday at Stade Bouaké in Bouaké, Ivory Coast, in a semi-final, the former finance minister took to her Twitter page on Tuesday to wish them success and to encourage them to defeat the South Africans.

In order to guarantee their spot in the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, Okonjo-Iweala encouraged the Super Eagles to make sure they complete the task of winning the semi-finals.

She wrote,

“Wishing our very own Super Eagles the best of luck tomorrow!! Let’s get it done.”

SEE POST: