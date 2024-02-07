Abia Varsity Shutdown Indefinitely As Students Protest Fees Hike

All academic activities have been indefinitely suspended at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture in Umuahia, Abia State.

It was gathered that the management of the institution announced this in a memo signed and issued on Tuesday by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Maduebibisi Ofo Iw.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the development is coming, following the protest by students against the increment of school fees, yesterday morning.

According to the school, over 70% of the students had paid their charges and were taking their examinations peacefully before the protest began.

The statement reads: “This is to notify the public that the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, Abia State, woke up to experience the violation of the long-existing peace of the University this morning.

“Miscreants took over the University, chasing and pursuing the Vice-Chancellor, damaging his official vehicle and those of his officials, claiming that they were not allowed to take their 1” Semester examination owing to their failure to pay their charges.

“The University’s records show that more than 70% of the students had paid their charges and were peacefully taking their examinations, while more than two thousand were in the queue to pay and register for their courses before the miscreants and hoodlums took the stage to cause trouble and disrupted the long-standing peace of the University.

“To safeguard life and properties on Campus, the University Management has, on behalf of the Senate, ordered an indefinite shutdown of the University indefinitely.