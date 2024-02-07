Hardship: “Let Nigerians Breathe” – PDP Tells Tinubu, APC

The Peoples Democratic Party, has asked President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress, to let Nigerians breath by allowing them to freely protest against unjust policies.

It was gathered that PDP condemned the attempts by the Presidency and the APC, to politicize the protest by Nigerians against the current economic hardship.

According to the opposition party, Nigerians took to the streets to protest worsening insecurity in the country occasioned by what it described as anti-people policies and unprecedented corruption of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led APC administration.

This was made known in a statement, made available by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

READ MORE: “No Matter How Much We Stole, PDP Is Better Evil Than APC” – Sule Lamido

The statement partly reads: “The action of the APC in threatening Nigerians for exercising their democratic and Constitutional right to protest in the face of misrule, agonizing poverty, hunger, killings and other harrowing experiences under the Tinubu administration shows that the APC is insensitive and relishes the life-discounting situation in the country.

“This approach by the APC, instead of listening to the people, is not only offensive but akin to pushing Nigerians to the wall and daring them to do their worse.

“It is an assault on the sensibility of the people that rather than providing answers to how the Tinubu-led APC government in a space of nine months, turned the nation’s economy upside down leading to terrifying food scarcity and catastrophic high cost of living, the APC is seeking to label and clamp down on the suffering masses.

“These thoughtless policies by President Tinubu and the APC are responsible for the crippling of the productive sector with 28% inflation rate, crashing of the Naira from N167 to over N1,500 to a Dollar, closure of millions of businesses and mass exodus of international companies from Nigeria resulting to a distressing 41% unemployment rate and unbearable pressure on millions of families across the country.

“Today, Nigerians are resorting to suicide while thousands of our promising youths are leaving the country in droves.

“Added to these are the nauseating reports of seething corruption in the Tinubu administration including exposed looting of billions of Naira by cabinet ministers and senior officials as reported in the embezzlement of Palliative Funds without concrete actions being taken by the government to investigate, recover and sanction those involved in the raging scam.”

“Moreover, the APC and the Tinubu administration have remained insensitive to the mass killings, kidnapping and other acts of terrorism ravaging the country without proffering any concrete action plan and policies to address this multifarious consuming carnage.

“Instead of being hypocritical by pointing fingers at the opposition, the APC should admit the failure of its policies and take urgent and concrete action to get President Tinubu to lift his knees off the neck of Nigerians so that the people can breathe.”