Ruger Formally Announces Exit From Jonzing World Record Label

Afrobeat musician Ruger, real name Michael Adebayo Olayinka, has officially declared that he is leaving the Jonzing World record label.

The singer shared the news on his personal Instagram page, thanking his boss, Dprince, for believing in him and supporting him thus far.

He expressed remorse for having to go and emphasised that he is willing to place a huge bet on himself this year.

Ruger asked God to give him the courage he needed to launch his own record label, Blown Boyent.

He wrote,

“Thank you Jonzing world and dprince for believing in me and taking me this far. Wouldn’t have gotten here without you. It’s sad that I have to leave but God knows best. I am taking a big bet on myself this year. I don’t know it all but I know God will see me through. It is time for @blownboyent 💥💥💥”

