“I Deserve 20 Grammys, God’s Timing Is The Best” – Davido Says Following Nominations

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer David Adedeji Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, recently declared in a statement that he believe he should be honoured with more than 20 Grammy Awards.

In an exclusive interview with Eye On Africa, the singer disclosed that he has been nominated for three Grammys this year.

Inquiring about Davido’s personal thoughts on the nomination, the interviewer recognised his significant contribution to Afrobeat music on the African continent.

In response, the singer said, “Shout out to the academy; this is my first nomination ever, so it’s crazy to get three at one time.”

He further explained, “We worked really hard on this album, on this record, and I was always just patient.”

He concluded by expressing his belief in his own deservingness of numerous Grammys, stating,

“Whether you ask me whether I deserve Grammys in the past, if you ask me, I need 20 Grammys. However, as I previously stated, God’s timing is the best.”

SEE VIDEO: