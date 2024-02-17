“I Turned Down Some Movie Roles Because Of My Child” – Bisola Aiyeola

Bisola Aiyeola, a Nigerian reality TV star and Nollywood actress, has spoken up on how being a mother influenced her career choices.

The single mother of one said that she always consider her child when accepting performing roles in the movie industry.

Pulse quoted the actress as saying,

“I have a growing child and sometimes some of the roles you take can affect her positively or negatively. Especially because she is growing… You have other children around her who have different thoughts on what their parents do and so I have to be careful with some stories because I have to think that, in the long run, would it be a good look for my child?‘”

The actress said that her path has been one of perseverance and always prioritising her daughter.

To many people’s astonishment, she disclosed that prior to joining the Big Brother Naija reality show in 2017, she had worked in the industry for years.

She stated that her passion had been her driving force.