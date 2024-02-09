I Won’t Tolerate Sabotage Against My Government – Fubara Warns

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has disclosed that he will not allow anyone or group of people to sabotage his government.

Fubara added that his government will deal decisively with anybody who wants to disrupt the ongoing 20,000 housing units project in the state.

During an inspection of the construction site along the Obiri-Ikwerre-Airport Road opposite OPM Headquarters in Ohio/Akpor Local Government Area on Thursday, the Governor expressed his determination to ensure the smooth progress of this significant development.

In a statement released by his media aide, Boniface Onyedi, highlighted Fubara’s concerns over reports of threats from some community members to disrupt the construction activities.

The statement reads: “I am also aware that some of the community people are coming up with issues.

“But let it be clear, we didn’t jump into this land, we did all the due diligence that we needed to do.

“We took our time to check the land. It is a property that belongs to the Rivers State Government under the Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority.

“We are not taking anybody’s land. However, if you feel that there is an encroachment, you should know the right authority to visit.

“Nobody should come here and disturb the contractor, that is the truth because I am going to take it personally as sabotage to my government.

“I know a lot of people are trying to do one thing or the other to sabotage us. I am not going to take it lightly.

“In as much as I believe that peace is the major ingredient that we need for every development, it doesn’t mean I will be quiet when I see anybody that will come here to disrupt this project.

“You can see for yourselves that the contractor means business. When we came here in December, it was a bush, and today we can see a lot of buildings spring up.

“It means that the contractor is serious. I am really impressed, and as a government, one of the things we owe our people is decent housing.

“Just as the president said today when he was doing a groundbreaking for the Renewed Hope City, he said every Nigerian deserve a decent home.”