The Nigeria Police Force, vowed that vehicles with unauthorised tinted glasses contribute to the ubiquitous kidnappings and crimes in the country.

The force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

Adejobi revealed that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had a meeting with experts and officers on Wednesday on how to review the issuance of tinted permit for vehicles.

He said: “You will discover that some of these crimes, particularly violent crimes, vehicle-related crimes, are connected.

“You can’t have kidnapping, you can’t have some of these incidences without being mobile, either the use of vehicles, bikes or tricycles, and most of the vehicles they use now are tinted and that is why we want to clamp down on the use of tinted glasses.”

“Even when importing a vehicle, all tinted glasses must be removed.

“We don’t expect dealers to be selling vehicles with tinted glasses, whether factory-fitted or man-made.”