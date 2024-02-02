Laura Ikeji Offers To Assist Tinubu On The Current Economy Crisis

Laura Ikeji, a Nigerian blogger and entrepreneur, has addressed President Tinubu about the country’s present economic situation.

She begged and pleaded with the Nigerian government on her Instagram account, even sacrificing herself to help the nation since the country’s economy is rapidly declining.

READ MORE: “I Deserve 20 Grammys, God’s Timing Is The Best” – Davido Says Following Nominations

She wrote,

“Dear President Tinubu and his government, please how can we, the citizens, help? Looks like you guys are stuck. Let’s help. How can we, please?”

SEE POST: