KCee Defends Eedris Abdulkareem As He Opens Up On His Historic Confrontation With 50Cent (Video)

Kingsley Okonkwo, a Nigerian artist better known by his stage name as KCee, has defended his senior colleague Eedris Abdulkareem.

Recall that while appearing on the Honest Bunch Podcast, Eedris narrated the infamous airplane incident with American rapper 50 Cent, who was headlining the Nigerian Breweries music tour.

Eedris claimed to have seated in the business class section of the airplane, which 50 Cent’s crew had stated was reserved for the American rapper.

With the argument that he had a contract with Nigerian Breweries guaranteeing him the same treatment as 50 Cent, Eedris refused to leave.

A violent altercation ensued, which Eedris claimed was captured on camera by seasoned cameraman DJ Tee.

He stated President Obasanjo was alerted and directed the Inspector General of Police to intervene as the situation took an unexpected turn.

According to Eedris, the incident cleared the path for Nigerian musicians to get recognition both domestically and internationally.

In an interview with Naija 102fm, KCee mentioned that many of the persons commenting about it were not present.

As a witness, he detailed the situation, emphasising that 50 Cent was not even present because he was in his car.

He claimed that Eedris is not a bad person; he may have weaknesses, but overall, he was fighting for the betterment of the industry, although in the wrong way.

In his words,

“I dey inside that fight, I sidon near Eedris, in fact, I was at the back, it was Eedris who told me to come to the front. E-Money was the only cameraman there that videoed everything. E-Money was my manager and he was always holding a camcorder videoing everything. The slap dey take give E-Money take collect that content ehn. He was the only one that had the content that day. Before that are talking about the issue today, are just saying it based on hearsay and they were not there. I don’t talk about the matter, because it pains me. That’s how the industry has been for so many years. Eedris didn’t even see 50 Cent that day, he was inside a car, and no one even saw him. It was his team that saw Eedris seated where he was supposed to sit. And to be honest, Eedris isn’t that bad though e get his own for body. But d fight wey Eedris dey fight na good fight but maybe wrongly”.

SEE VIDEO: