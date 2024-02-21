“Keep Quiet Sir” – Odumodublvck Refutes Eedris Abdulkareem’s Assertion Of Paving Way For New Artists

Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, a Nigerian rapper, has criticised his senior colleague Eedris Abdulkareem for his recent statement.

In a recent interview, Eedris said that he was the driving force behind the change that resulted in global exposure for Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and other artists.

He attributed himself with their success, claiming that his protest against the bad treatment of Nigerian musicians by event promoters in 2005, particularly his confrontation with 50 Cent and his members, was a breakthrough for them.

According to him, his sacrifice which regrettably ended his career has earned Nigerian musicians respect on a global scale.

Taking to twitter, Odumodublvck responded that people like Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others achieved success because of their indomitable work ethic.

Even while anyone can be inspired, he said, God alone deserves all the glory for having paved the road for others.

Odumodublvck declared that only God had opened the path for him throughout the annals of music history, with no human having done so.

He continued by saying that nobody should take credit for opening doors for him in the future because nobody was around when he was in the Dengi.

READ MORE: “When I Was Working, You Were Busy Calling Me Names” – Bobrisky Mocks Nigerians Amid Hardship

He tweeted,

“EVERYBODY DEY CLAIM PAVE THE WAY.

EVERYBODY TRYNNA CLAIM GODS GLORY

NONE OF YOU NIGGAS PAVED THE WAY FOR NO ONE.

NOBODY PAVED THE WAY FOR WIZKID OR BURNA. NOBODY

THEY HUSTLED.

ALL OF US GET OUR INDIVIDUAL STRUGGLES AND REALITY.

INSPIRED? YES.

PAVED THE WAY? THATS GOD.

NO HUMAN BEING IN THE HISTORY OF MUSIC HAS PAVED THE WAY FOR ODUMODUBLVCK. THATS GOD.

SO TOMORROW MAKE NO OG CON DEY TALK SAY E PAVE WAY FOR ME, CAUSE BROS.

YOU WERE NOT THERE WHEN I WAS IN THE DENGI SO KEEP QUIET SIR”.

SEE POST: