Nigerian Artistes Misses Out On Grammy Wins

Nigerian artists Davido, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Asake, and Olamide were all nominated for the 66th Grammy Awards.

Burna Boy received four nominations, followed by Davido, who received three on his debut.

Olamide, Asake, and Arya Starr each received one nomination.

They were all nominated in the inaugural Best African Music Performance category, alongside South Africa’s Tyla.

Additionally, Burna Boy and Davido received nominations for Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album.

Burna Boy, meanwhile, received a nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

On Sunday, none of the Nigerian quintets won their nominations.

South African artist Tyla received the 2024 Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles during the Grammy Award Premiere Ceremony.

She defeated David Adeleke (aka Davido), Ahmed Ololade (aka Asake), and Damini Ogulu (aka Burna Boy).

Tyla’s ‘Water’ saw off songs by Davido’s ‘Unavailable,’ Asake’s ‘Amapiano,’ Burna Boy’s ‘City Boys,’ and Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush.’

A twitter user @onejoblessboy wrote, “Davido and Burna Boy miss out on the Best Global Music Performance Award”.

In another post he tweeted, “Burna Boy and Davido miss out on Best Global Music Album Award”.

Another Twitter user @Joeyakan wrote, “All my life’ by Lil Durk ft J.Cole wins the Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance”.

