NNPP Accuses INEC Of Denying Its Agents From Ebonyi Bye-election

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of denying its polling agents from Saturday’s Ebonyi South by-election.

In a press briefing, made today at Abakaliki, the state’s capital, a chieftain of the party, Nwaeze Onu, alleged that despite taking all necessary steps ahead of the poll, the commission said there was no identification card for its agents.

He said: “We do not have a single agent in all polling units across the senatorial district.

“We duly uploaded our agent list on the INEC system for accreditation

and distribution of identification materials to political parties,” he said.

“We would not relent but it should be noted that we have been disfranchised from participating in the election.

“We cannot be on the booth when not accredited and will continue protesting this unfortunate development.

“INEC should realise that when someone is stopped from participating in an election, it is a breach of the electoral act,” Daily Post quoted the NNPP chieftain saying.

“The uploading the of party agents list was not done in the states; it was done at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.