“Peter Obi Is An Opportunist Who Wants To Rule Nigeria”– Daniel Bwala

The spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa 2023 presidential campaign organization, Daniel Bwala, has accused the Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi, of being an opportunist.

It was gathered that Bwala, while reacting to an image of Obi at the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Cote d’Ivoire, on Wednesday, via his X handle, said that the former Anambra state governor was using religion, ethnicity, natural disasters, and sports against Nigerians.

He wrote: “Obi does not play opposition but opportunism. He takes advantage of the vulnerabilities of the nation and its people like a predator.

“He uses religion, ethnicity, natural disasters, and even sports. Until NFF supporters’ club members told him to “F” off.

“Peter Obi wants to govern Nigeria using catchphrases and buzzwords; consumption to production; China, Malaysia, Egypt, etc. What the “F” does he know about governance? Pretending he cares for the poor masses, go and ask how much he pays his staff in all his companies, and come back and explain to me the true meaning of modern-day slavery.”