“Please Have Mercy On Singles” – Wumi Toriola Appeals To Lovers Ahead Of Valentine’s Day

Wumi Toriola, a Nollywood actress, has issued an open appeal to lovers in anticipation of Valentine’s Day.

The Yoruba star, via her Instagram page, mentioned that Valentine’s Day is approaching, a time when those in partnerships would appreciate their spouse’s gifts.

Wumi appealed to them, telling them to remember the singles in their captions because they are also humans. She also instructed them to specify whether the present was self-gift.

She wrote,

“We will soon enter the week of “Ademi thanks”. In your pepper write-up, pls still have mercy on the singles.

Na person born them too. Also, indicate if the gift is from you to you, And be brief.

Thanks.

From the president of “some of us too busy to be bae “

Oju wa ma bo for Valentine…

Where is my David bliss, God”.

