Police Officer Killed, Inmates Freed As Gunmen Allegedly Attack Imo Prison

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed an attack on a Correctional Service Farm Settlements, in Umualomoke community in the Okigwe Local Government Area of the state, leading to the release of seven inmates, and the death of a police inspector.

It was gathered that earlier befor the attack, the assailants reportedly kidnapped the correctional service officer responsible for the settlement.

Reacting to the incident, on Monday, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Danjuma Aboki, visited the scene and ordered the deployment of the Command’s Special Tactical Squad to track down the criminal elements.

In a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, Henry Okoye, attributed the responsibility for the attacks on the Correctional Service Farm Settlements to IPOB/ESN.

The statement partly reads: “The Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma has deployed the Command’s Special Tactical Squad and equipped them with the available resources to go all out in synergy with the Military other sister security agencies and hunt down suspected IPOB/ESN disgruntled elements, allegedly responsible for the attacks on Correctional Service Farm Settlements, Umualomoke and the residence of Dist. Senator Patrick Ndubeze, both in Okigwe, in the early hours of 12/02/2024, which resulted in the release of seven (7) inmates, and abduction of the officer in charge of the farm settlement, and the death of a Police Inspector respectively.

“The CP made this known during his visit to Okigwe for on-the-spot assessment of the ugly incidents wherein he mandated the special tactical squad operatives to intensify efforts in ensuring that the officer in charge of the farm settlement is rescued unhurt and the fleeing inmates arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.”

“While calling on the general public who may have any useful information that will assist the operatives in arresting the hoodlums responsible for the attacks to kindly report at the nearest Police Station or via 08034773600.”