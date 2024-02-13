Lagos Govt Dislodges Miscreants Occupying Pedestrian Bridges (Pictures)

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, evicted some suspected miscreants and panhandlers who had taken over pedestrian bridges in the state on Monday.

It was gathered that the commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab explained that the enforcement was in response to public complaints about miscreants and beggars’ actions, which deter pedestrians from crossing the bridge.

According to the commissioner, an enforcement operation led by Corps Marshal Major Olatunbosun Cole (retd.) removed “touts and miscreants constituting a nuisance on the Oshodi and Ikeja-along pedestrian bridges.”

READ MORE: Lagos Govt Warns Against Vehicles Without Visible Number Plates

Wahab in the post on X, wrote: “The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps #LAGESCOfficial aka KAI led by Corps Marshal, Major Olatunbosun Olaniyi Cole (Retd) earlier today conducted an enforcement operation to dislodge touts and miscreants constituting nuisance on the Oshodi and Ikeja-along pedestrian bridges.

“While we encourage Lagosians to desist from crossing the highways and use the pedestrian bridges, this enforcement will be conducted and sustained across the state and any person found constituting a threat to the safety of pedestrians on highways will be apprehended and prosecuted by the courts to serve as a deterrents to others.”