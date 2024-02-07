Police Uncover Kidnappers Hideout In Abuja, Neutralise Leader

The Nigeria Police Force’s Intelligence Response Team has busted a bandit group in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, led by one Isa Dei-Dei.

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, via a Wednesday statement, said the operation, which was carried out on Monday led to a gun battle between the officers and the notorious bandits.

Isa Dei-Dei was killed during the gun duel, while other members of the syndicate managed to escape with gunshot injuries, according to the statement.

Adejobi however called on the general public, particularly medical practitioners, to raise an alarm if a patient is seen with gunshot wounds.

“At about 10:15 am on February 5, 2024, operatives of the DFI-IRT, acting on intelligence, got information on the hideout of a notorious bandit group led by one Isa Dei-Dei, in the suburb of the FCT, and immediately proceeded to the location for possible arrests.

“Upon closing in on them, they (bandits) sighted the police and fled. The operatives immediately went after them, which led to a fierce gun duel. In the process, the notorious Isa Dei-Dei was neutralised while other members of the syndicate managed to escape with gunshot injuries.

“We therefore urge members of the public, especially medical practitioners, to call our attention to anyone or patients seen with gunshot wounds for further investigation”, he said.