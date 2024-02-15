“Prove Your Fraud Allegation, LP Chairman Replies Suspended Treasurer

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, has denied allegations of corruption levelled against him by the embattled party’s National Treasurer, Oluchi Oparah.

Abure said that it’s not true that the party has collected over N3.5 billion as revenue into its account.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that LP, during an interview on Arise TV, on Thursday, came with documents and copies of some cheque allegedly signed by the treasurer, adding that the corruption allegations against him were orchestrated to dent his image.

He said: “I have never stopped Oluchi Oparah from carrying out her duties including receiving money and signing of cheques. The electronic payment funds meant for the party are automatically transferred.

“Total summary of the money that entered into the party was N1.3 billion. We also got N800m for the campaign. I want to challenge her to make the records available where she got the sum of N3.5 billion.”