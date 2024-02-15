N3.5bn Campaign Funds: Labour Party Suspends National Treasurer, Oparah

The Labour Party (LP), on Wednesday, suspended its National Treasurer, Oluchi Oparah, for six months.

Obiora Ifoh, LP’s spokesman, announced this at a conference at the LP national headquarters in Abuja.

According to him, the suspension is with immediate effect.

He said contrary to allegations of abuse and funds misappropriation levelled against Julius Abure, LP’s National Chairman by Oparah, the Party only realised N1.2 billion from donation from members and sales of forms to some aspirants during 2023 polls.

Oparah, he added, was being sponsored by the same people who used factional leaders Lamidi Apapa, Anslem Eragbe, and Yomi Arabambi to derail the Party.

The spokesman furthered that the Labour Party is stronger and that all attacks on Abure, will continue to fail.

His words, “Oparah alleged that Abure forged signature of the late chairman (Alhaji A. Abdulsalam) two months after his death to withdraw huge sums of money but her memory was so short to remember that Abure only emerged as the Chairman about four months after the demise of the former Chairman. She also forgot in a hurry that she and the late chairman exclusively operated the accounts of the party.

“She also alleged that the party amassed a whooping N3.5 billion naira from sale of forms from the 2023 election. We wished that was true but the truth is that the party realised only N1.2 billion only from not just sale of forms but also from other sources including membership cards, donations amongst others.

“The party through the campaign bodies and support groups realized another N800.000.000, a fund solely managed by the Campaign Organisation, not the party.

“The party accounts have been properly audited up till June 2023 and have since been submitted and received by INEC.

“The disciplinary committee has however recommended to the National Executive Council of the party through the National Working Committee that Ms Oluchi Oparah be suspended from the Labour Party for a minimum of 6 months. This suspension is with immediate effect.”