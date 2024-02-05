Some Members Were Invited To APC To ‘Come And Eat’ — Reps Deputy Spokesman, Agbese

<

Deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, says some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were invited to feed their belly.

According to him, only a few are genuine Party members.

He disclosed this on Sunday in reaction to the victory the APC recorded during Saturday’s rerun election to conclude the tussle for Guma 1 constituency in the Benue House of Assembly.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared APC’s Terwase Uche as winner of the election after he polled 5,289 votes to defeat Geoffrey Jimin of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 4,134 votes.

Reacting on behalf of the Benue APC National Assembly caucus in Abuja, Agbese said the party won the election because of the leadership of George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The lawmaker said: “We were in receipt of credible intelligence about high tensioned forces within the party, which should have originally added efforts to support the labour of original APC men and women, led by our Member, RT. Hon. Dickson Tarkighir; but rather, deployed the resources of the party and the collective patrimony of the people to fight the people and sabotage their genuine labour.

“But for the timely guidance and congent leadership provided by the leader of the party, Senator George Akume and the state chairman, Comrade Austin Agada, the story would have been different.

“Now, the Benue people have known the truth. The APC as a party has also seen the difference between genuine party men and those who were invited to come and eat.

“And in all these, too, we must acknowledge the leveled playing ground provided by the electoral umpire, INEC, the professional and civil manners the security agencies conducted themselves during the election and the level of cooperation from the participants and their agents.”

The lawmaker said Benue people “have reached a higher stage of political awareness.”

He added that, “It spells a good future for the state. It means future elections will toll this pattern of peace, freeness, fairness and credibility.

“The electorate too must be commended.”