Taraba: Troops Rescue Four Kidnap Victims, Destroy Bandits Hideouts

The Nigerian Army’s troops of 114 Battalion, 6 Brigade, in conjunction with other security agencies, have destroyed multiple bandits’ hideouts and rescued four kidnap victims in Yorro Local Government Area (LGA) of Taraba State.

Olabodunde Oni, acting Assistant Director, 6 Brigade army public relations, announced the development in a statement on Sunday.

According to Oni, the swift and decisive operation to flush out bandits and kidnappers disturbing the peace in Yorro LGA and its environs commenced on February 2.

He said the troops met the bandits at Gampu hills and Ban Yorro area and engaged them in a gun battle.

Thereafter, the superior fire power from the troops made the bandits to flee the location, leaving behind four abducted victims.

“The operation is still ongoing to ensure that other kidnapped victims who fled the area during the exchange of fire are found and reunited with their loved ones.

“The rescued victims are Genesis Samuel, 24, from Ganku village; Benard Denis, 28, from Fulfualgon village; Esther Titus, 35, from Kosanai village and the Emir of Pupulle’s son, Isma’il Umar, 25, who was abducted at his residence on January 18.

“The Brigade is committed to ensuring the safety of citizens and dismantling all criminal infrastructure in the state.

“Members of the public are urged to continue to support the military by giving credible and timely information on suspicious movements, to aid in improving security within the state,” News Agency of Nigeria quoted Oni as saying.