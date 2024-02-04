NAF Airstrikes Neutralise Terrorists, Destroys Hideouts in Katsina

The Nigerian Air Force has disclosed that several terrorists were killed during a joint operation by the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji and troops of the Nigerian Army.

Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, in a statement made available on Sunday, revealed that the air strikes also led to the destruction of their enclave located on Tora Hills in Safana Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State.

He said the location was first struck by the NAF aircraft, after which the ground troops successfully mopped up fleeing terrorists.

The statement reads: “A well-planned and coordinated joint operation between the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji and the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army on 30 January 2024, has led to the elimination of several terrorists and destruction of their enclave located on Tora Hills in Safana LGA of Katsina State.

“The location was first struck by NAF aircraft, after which the ground troops successfully mopped up fleeing terrorists. Footages from the Battle Damage Assessment as well as feedback received from other sources revealed that the air strikes significantly degraded the capabilities of the terrorists which then facilitated a hitch-free clearance operation by troops of the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army.

“The joint operation did not only result in the neutralisation of several terrorists and destruction of their hideouts on the hill but also offered the ground troops the opportunity to ascend and clear Tsora Hill, which had hitherto served as a hiding place for terrorists in Safana LGA.”