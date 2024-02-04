“Harrysong Has Criminal Case Of Forging My Signature To Defraud Clients” – Kcee (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer and music executive, Kingsley Okonkwo, also known as Kcee has accused his former signee Harrysong of forging his signature to collect money from clients.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that that in 2023, Harrysong called out Kcee for allegedly collecting the royalties of his songs for over seven years.

However, the ‘Reggae Blues’ crooner appealed to the 5 Star music boss to refund his money and release his songs, adding he wrote most of the ‘Limpopo’ crooner’s hit songs.

Reacting in a recent interview on ‘The Afrobeat Podcast’, Kcee explained that Harrysong has a criminal case of forging his signature, including that of his brother, to collect money from their client.

He said: “For me Harrysong has a five year contract with 5 star records, and is still running as we speak.

“But he has a criminal case of forging my signature and my brother’s signature that’s still pending.”