“I Just Want My Team To Win The Tournament” – Osimhen Replies Critics Over Goal Drought

Nigeria and Napoli’s forward, Victor Osimhen has said that he does not care about his lack of goals at the Africa Cup of Nations after the Super Eagles beat Angola 1-0 on Friday to progress to the semi-finals.

Recall that Osimhen found the net a quarter of an hour from the end when he headed in a Lookman free-kick, but his effort was disallowed for offside.

The Napoli striker made this known during an interview with Canal Plus Afrique, on Saturday, that: “Those who know me, they know I don’t put myself before the team. If my goal comes, they come.

“I want to help the team with goals of course, but if I am not scoring I am defending. If I am not defending I am fighting for them.

“I just want my team to be in the right mentality to win this tournament.

“It is a big prize for us, as an individual and also as a country. So I think we have the right mentality to make sure we bring the trophy home.

“We had to make sure we went into the competition with the right mentality,” added Osimhen, who was substituted in stoppage time after taking several knocks over the course of the match.

“We have the quality, we have the squad to win games and to reach the final for me.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Nigeria’s side now advanced to a semi-final against South Africa next Wednesday in Bouake as they remain on track to claim a fourth continental title and first since 2013.