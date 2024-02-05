“You’re A World Star And Nothing Beats That“ – Bobrisky Comforts Davido Amid Grammy Loss

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has comforted Afrobeat singer Davido, following his three-nomination loss at the Grammys.

On Sunday, February 4th, music stars from across the globe gathered at the Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles for the 66th Academy Awards.

Unfortunately, Davido lost his 3 Grammy nominations for Best Global Music Performance, Album of the Year, and Best African Music Performance.

In response to this, Bobrisky took to Instagram to show his admiration for him.

He wrote,

“I’m super proud you David. I’m ur biggest fan I’m sure ur lawyer Prince tell you dis always. You are too big to fail naaaa. You don pass that level. You are a world star and nothing beat that. Grammy or no Grammy we love ur music and we won’t stop listening to it”

SEE POST: