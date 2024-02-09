Strike: ‘We’ll Not Renege On Promises To Workers’ — Minister Invites NLC, TUC To Roundtable Discussion

The Federal Government, on Thursday, assured the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) that it will not back out on the promises made to the workers.

The reaction stems from the 14-day ultimatum issued by the organised labour yesterday, to put an end to the current economic hardship in the country.

The labour bodies had said the government failed to honour the 16-point agreement that was reached on October 2, 2023, with them.

Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, reacting, appealed to the two labour unions to attend a roundtable discussion with representatives of the government to find peaceful solutions to any disagreement.

READ ALSO: Nationwide Strike: NLC, TUC Issue 14-Day Ultimatum To FG Over ‘Massive Hardship’

“Well, we appeal to labour to always see reason with the government. It is not in the government’s interest for the labour to continue to go on strike.

“I think the government keeps its promises. If there are other things that they (NLC, TUC) think they are concerned about, I think that they will sit down with the government and the government is ever ready to listen to labour so that we can have an amicable resolution to all these.

“We appeal with labour, let them come again, around the table to continue to have engagements and conversations around whatever grey areas they think they have in some of these agreements that have already been signed.”