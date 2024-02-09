Tinubu Mandates ‘National Pledge’ Recitation At Official Events

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, directed a mandatory recitation of the national pledge after the anthem at official gatherings.

Speaking at the ceremony of the 3,112 housing-unit Renewed Hope City in the Karsana district, Abuja, Tinubu gave the directive.

Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesperson, in a statement, said the directive was given to ensure “absolute respect for the national symbols, strengthen allegiance and fidelity to country, and to preserve Nigeria’s ethos and defining character.”

“Before I left home this morning, I asked for a printout of the National Pledge, and we have to relaunch it again at this event.

“The relaunch is about being committed to the values, greatness, and hope of our country. It is our pledge to Nigeria, our country, to be faithful, loyal, and honest. To serve Nigeria with all your strength – we saw it on the field of play yesterday,” Ngelale quoted Tinubu as saying.

READ ALSO: Tinubu’s Govt. Can’t Solve Nigeria’s Problems — Labour Party’s Tanko Yunusa

“We were all rejoicing. Everyone of us loves victory. We love to win. When you are positive and you are hopeful, Nigeria is winning,” Tinubu said, referring to Nigeria’s win against South Africa in the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He added that, “We did not say it will be Eldorado and smooth all the way. But we are confident that this country will excel in all ramifications.

“We will defend our unity and uphold Nigeria’s glory in every way possible because we are Nigerians, and we have no other country.”

According to him, the recitation of the pledge would promote the nation’s ideals, and help citizens to abide by its established norms.