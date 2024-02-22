“Surely Stand On Your Mandate” – Angel Smith Slams Netizens Who Voted President Tinubu

Angel Smith, an ex-BBN Housemate, recently took to the X-platform to attack specific group of netizens who voted for the present government.

People who voted him should stick to their mandate, she revealed in a tweet.

She also disclosed that God would punish them if they do not continue to stand on “this” mandate, and she gave them a startling promise of what would happen to them if they stop supporting the current administration.

She tweeted,

“Lmfao. those of you that voted him in, surely stand on your mandate, else God will punish you people.”