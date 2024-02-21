“Sense Of Entitlement Is Why Most People Are Not Getting Help” – Brain Jotter

Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, whose stage name is Brain Jotter, a popular Nigerian skitmaker, has explained why individuals do not help others even when they want to.

Taking to his Instagram account, he stated that many people are discouraged from supporting others due to a sense of entitlement.

He advised his fans and followers to create an attitude of gratitude.

He wrote,

“Alot of people really wish they can help alot of people, but alot of people’s sense of entitlement has discouraged alot of people from helping alot of people Show more gratitude!!!!!!!”

See some comments on his post,

swan_falfa suggested: “Help without expecting gratitude, don’t let the ungrateful of some people stop you from helping. If it’s really something you love doing you would do it without appreciation”

patrick44340 wrote: “Abeg shut up. Some of u act like multitudes are asking u for help yet some of u don’t even help your own mothers”

thechummay said: “If you want to help, help! Stop this Williams Shakespeare poetry!”

ayzne_ stated: “Exactly… we are all in it together”

SEE POST: